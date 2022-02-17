Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

