Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,739,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,561.0 days.
Shares of Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
About Skyworth Group
