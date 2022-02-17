Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,739,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,561.0 days.

Shares of Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

