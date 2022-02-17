Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Update

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRP opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $461.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

