Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.35. 280,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,616,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69.
About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.