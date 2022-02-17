Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.35. 280,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,616,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

