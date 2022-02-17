Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,645.0 days.

Shares of OERCF opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

