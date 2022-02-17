Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,645.0 days.
Shares of OERCF opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Österreichische Post (OERCF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.