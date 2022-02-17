Credit Suisse AG Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

