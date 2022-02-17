Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,945 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.