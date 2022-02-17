Credit Suisse AG Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.