Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $22.17 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 526,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,169,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611 in the last quarter.
HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
