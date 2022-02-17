Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,630. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

