Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.