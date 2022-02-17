Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 26.63 Glory Star New Media Group $123.76 million 0.61 $29.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 299.06%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Glory Star New Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

