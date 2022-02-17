Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of XPEL worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth about $6,699,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 154.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

