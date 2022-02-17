Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
