Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

