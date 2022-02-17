Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

