Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seer stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

