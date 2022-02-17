Penry W. Price Sells 16,718 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

