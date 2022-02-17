StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $41.08 on Monday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $238.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.