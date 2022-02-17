Richmond Hill Investments, Llc Purchases 129,543 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Richmond Hill Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 6,821 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $47,883.42.
Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
