Richmond Hill Investments, Llc Purchases 129,543 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Richmond Hill Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 6,821 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $47,883.42.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

