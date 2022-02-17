Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BWMN stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
About Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
