Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

