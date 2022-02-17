Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop Sells 122,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unifi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.