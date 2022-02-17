StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

