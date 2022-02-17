Citigroup Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $15.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

PTEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

