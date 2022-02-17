Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NBHC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

