The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.30.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

