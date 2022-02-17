Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Getty Realty worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

