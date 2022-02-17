Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.92.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $349.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

