Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.23.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
