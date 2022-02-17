Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

