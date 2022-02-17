Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 13,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

