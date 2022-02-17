$57.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce $57.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 4.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cryoport by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

CYRX stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

