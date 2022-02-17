Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 61,663 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 660,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 147.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,380 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

