Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $950.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

