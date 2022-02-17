Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 106,262 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EIG opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.06.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
