Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

