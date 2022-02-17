Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 207,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267,018 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

