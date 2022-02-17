Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Weber by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weber by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Weber by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.