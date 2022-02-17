StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

