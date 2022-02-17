StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Western Copper & Gold has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
About Western Copper & Gold
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper & Gold (WRN)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.