CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,330,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 815.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 748,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 666,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

