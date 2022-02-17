Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

