TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 207,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,557,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
