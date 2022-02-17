TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 207,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,557,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

