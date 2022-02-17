United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,493,610 shares.The stock last traded at $63.87 and had previously closed at $66.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

