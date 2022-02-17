Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.