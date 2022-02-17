Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

