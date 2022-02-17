Morgan Stanley Trims Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Target Price to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of DGX opened at $131.72 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 662,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

