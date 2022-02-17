Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.64 Million Investment in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,151,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,644,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,233,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,503,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,672,000. Finally, Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.
JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Joby Aviation Profile
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
