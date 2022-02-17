Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

