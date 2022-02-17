Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.31. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

