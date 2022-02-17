Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.88.
Shares of NTLA opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.31. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.04.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
