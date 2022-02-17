BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 2,360,435 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

