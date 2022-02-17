Barclays PLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NN were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.28 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.10.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

