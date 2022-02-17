BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atlanticus by 15.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

